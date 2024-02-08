MP CM assures impartial probe in Harda firecracker unit blast, says guilty won't be spared

Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday assured an impartial probe into the Harda firecracker unit blast incident, and said those found guilty would not be spared at any cost.

As per the latest figures, 12 persons have died in the massive blast and subsequent blaze at the firecracker unit. Eleven persons had died and 200 others were injured on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

"Definitely, an impartial probe will be conducted in the Harda firecracker unit explosion case and those found guilty will not be spared at any cost," CM Yadav told media here.

Earlier in the day, the opposition Congress staged a walkout from the state assembly to highlight its demand for a judicial or an open court inquiry into the tragedy.

"Whoever has committed a mistake will not be spared," the chief minister asserted.

Talking about the government's response to the incident when it occurred on Tuesday, Yadav said, "I stopped the cabinet meeting in the middle and sent a minister along with two officials immediately to Harda to take stock of the situation." "Secondly, after we came to know about the intensity of the fire, we alerted hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff in Harda, Narmadapuram, Bhopal and Indore, and created a green corridor in order to shift the injured persons in the shortest possible time," he said.

Besides, fire brigades teams from Harda, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Indore and Sarni were called to control the blaze and more than 50 ambulances were deployed to shift the injured persons, he added.

"We also activated another team of officials for providing relief and necessary assistance to those who lost their family members in the incident and sent 400 jawans from other districts to Harda for dealing with the exigencies," Yadav said.

"On Tuesday evening itself, I called a meeting and gave instructions to the 55 district officials to check in whether any such factory is operating in their respective areas and whether such units were following all rules and regulations," he said.

The chief minister said he warned the officials that any such activity in their districts would not be tolerated at any cost.

Expressing grief over the incident, Yadav said his government has taken all possible measures to reduce the suffering by actively dealing with the situation and transferred the district collector and superintendent of police from there.

"We have also formed a committee to probe the incident and whoever is found responsible for it will not be spared and will definitely be punished," he said, adding that the government was also taking measures to ensure that such incidents won't recur in future.

Yadav said the government was also augmenting facilities in the hospitals and will also deploy air-ambulances in the time to come to deal with such emergencies so that those needing medical help in emergency can be shifted to a nearby hospital in the shortest possible time.

The death toll in the Harda tragedy reached 12 on Thursday after the body of an unidentified woman was found from a home near the site, while seven persons continue to be missing. Of the 200 injured persons, 90 were discharged after treatment, while 45 have been referred to hospitals in Bhopal, Indore and Narmadapuram, officials said.

The incident has led to a war of words between the BJP government in the state and the opposition Congress, which claimed figures of those dead and injured were higher than those quoted by officials. PTI MAS NP