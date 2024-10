Ujjain (MP), Oct 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday pitched for women’s empowerment and highlighted the role of industries in achieving it.

He was speaking after inaugurating a textile unit in Ujjain district.

The manufacturing set-up at Navakheda village will provide direct employment opportunities to more than 3,500 local people in the district and 80 per cent of them will be women, officials said.