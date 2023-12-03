MP CM Chouhan wins from Budhni for 6th time, defeats Cong's Mastal by 1.04 lakh votes

Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won from Budhni seat for a sixth time by defeating Congress' actor-turned-politician Vikram Mastal by a margin of 1,04,974 votes.

Chouhan, the longest serving CM of MP, first won from Budhni Assembly seat in 1990, before winning a bypoll in 2006 and retaining the seat in 2008,2013 and 2018.

Chouhan was also Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

Fondly called 'mama' by his supporters, Chouhan was not projected as the party's CM face this time.

He and several BJP leaders have routinely claimed his 'Ladli Behana Yojana', under which eligible women get Rs 1,250 per month, is a game changer. PTI MAS NSK BNM BNM