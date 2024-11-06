MP CM condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada

Indore, Nov 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada and said India does not tolerate such incidents.

"Traitors" and "foreign powers" were behind the attack, Yadav told reporters.

"I thank all the patriotic Sikhs of India who have come forward and condemned this incident. The country does not tolerate such incidents," he said.

On the incident of stone-pelting between two groups in Chhatripura area of Indore on November 1 over children bursting firecrackers, Yadav said the BJP government respects all religions and wants to take everyone along for development, "but if someone takes law into his hands, it will not be tolerated at all." "How can anyone stop the Hindu community from bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali? If someone stops Hindus from bursting firecrackers, the state government will not tolerate it," he said.

Yadav also expressed grief over the death of four children of a family due to suffocation while playing in a car in Amreli, Gujarat.

"These children belonged to a family from Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. We have decided to provide a relief amount of Rs 5 lakh to this family," he said. PTI HWP ADU KRK