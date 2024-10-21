MP CM condemns J&K terrorist attack; announces Rs 5 lakh aid to victim engineer from state

Bhopal, Oct 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of an engineer from the state's Sidhi district who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday.

"The news of the death of Anil ji Shukla, a promising engineer of village Dithora in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh in the cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir is heart-rending. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family in this difficult time of grief," Yadav stated on X.

The chief minister has given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased from his discretionary grant.

The attack was carried out by unidentified terrorists when labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, officials had said. PTI MAS NSK