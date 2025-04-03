MP CM condoles death of RSS leader Suresh Joshi's elder brother

Indore, Apr 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday condoled the death of RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's elder brother.

Arvind Joshi died at 87 on Wednesday night from age-related problems.

Yadav visited Joshi's Sneh Nagar home to express grief.

"I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant salvation to Arvind Joshi. His demise is a loss to society," the CM said.

Arvind Joshi was involved in social work after retirement as a bank official and had also set up a cow shelter near Maheshwar, Yadav added. PTI HWP MAS BNM