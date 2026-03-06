MP CM congratulates Ishan Bhatnagar, Pakshal Secretary for securing top 10 ranks in UPSC exam

Bhopal, Mar 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday congratulated Bhopal's Ishan Bhatnagar and Dhar's Pakshal Secretary for their staller performance in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Bhatnagar, currently undergoing training as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Nagpur, secured 5th rank and Secretary was placed 8th in the prestigious exams, results of which were declared earlier in the day.

"It is a matter of happiness that in the UPSC result which was declared today, two youths from Madhya Pradesh are in the top 10, with Bhopal's Ishan Bhatnagar securing 5th place and Pakshal 8th. Their achievement is raising the state's pride in the country and the world," Yadav told reporters.

The results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 have brought a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh, Leader of Opposition in assembly Umang Singhar said.

"Ishaan Bhatnagar from Bhopal district secured 5th rank in the country and Pakshal Secretary from Bagh, my constituency in Dhar district, secured 8th rank, which is a matter of special pride for the state," Singhar said in a statement.

He congratulated all the successful candidates, including Chitwan Jain from Ashoknagar, Rupal Jaiswal from Khandwa, Pooja Soni from Narsinghpur, Bhumika Jain from Satna, and Devangi Meena from Guna.

The success of these talented students from Madhya Pradesh is a source of inspiration for the youth of the state, he added.

Anjani Mishra from Bhopal, who secured the 274th rank in her first attempt, told PTI Videos that achieving such results takes a lot of hard work.

"You have to make many sacrifices. I had to give up a lot of things, but when you see your name on the final merit list, it is all worth it. So, I am very happy. Everyone is very happy," Mishra said.

Pooja Soni, who secured 249th rank and is currently posted as Tendukheda Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Narshinghpur district, said dedication to a goal is the key to victory.

"I give credit of my success to my parents' blessings and consistent efforts. If we strive to achieve any goal with concentration, determination, and presence of mind, we may face failure in the beginning, but we will surely achieve success in the end," she told PTI.

Studying amidst administrative responsibilities was challenging, but when the goal is clear, one does not feel tired, she added.

"My aim has always been to provide justice and facilities to the last person in society," Soni, who earlier secured third rank in the MP Public Service Commission (PSC) examination, said.

In Guna district, Kumbhraj's Devangi Meena secured 236th rank and SDO (Forest) Neeraj Nischal got 241st rank.

Meena, who considers her father, Liladhar Meena, posted at National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) plant in Vijaypur, as her inspiration, attributed her success to eight hours of disciplined study and precise strategy.

A total of 958 candidates -- 659 men and 299 women -- have qualified the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Commission said, adding that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

The civil services examination (CSE) is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2025 was conducted on May 25, last year. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 actually appeared in the test. PTI MAS COR BNM