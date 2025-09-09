MP CM congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll victory; says he dedicated life for people's welfare

Bhopal, Sep 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday hailed the victory of NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the vice-presidential elections, and said his life was dedicated to the welfare of people.

Radhakrishnan (67), a seasoned leader, won the vice presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

Yadav expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan will work towards enhancing the dignity of the vice president's post.

"Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is scaling new heights of progress. It will also get the guidance of the newly-elected Vice President," he said. PTI MAS NP