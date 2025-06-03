MP CM criticises Rahul for not taking off shoes while paying tribute to Indira Gandhi

Bhopal, Jun 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not removing his shoes while offering tribute at a statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying it was against their culture.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday on a one-day visit to the state.

After reaching the state capital, the former Congress president paid tribute at a life-size statue of Indira Gandhi located in front of the state party headquarters.

Later, a video of the programme was widely shared on various social media platforms wherein the parliamentarian was seen offering floral tributes while wearing shoes.

Talking to reporters after attending a meeting at the state BJP office, Chief Minister Yadav targeted Gandhi over this.

"The Leader of Opposition has come to our state. He should come. It is a democracy. Everyone has the right to come. He offered floral tribute to his Dadi ji (grandmother) and did not remove his shoes. This did not suit me. This is against our sanskar (culture). He should take care of this." Gandhi arrived here to participate in several meetings and will also inaugurate the Congress' 'Sangthan Srujan Abhiyan' (Organisation Rejuvenation Campaign), aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level ahead of the 2028 state assembly polls. PTI MAS GK