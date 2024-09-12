MP CM dares Rahul Gandhi to speak about Kolkata incident

Bhopal, Sep 12 (PTI) Accusing Rahul Gandhi of `putting the country to shame' in the United States, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the Congress leader should also speak about what is happening in Kolkata and the Congress-ruled states.

Asked by reporters at Katni about the attack on two Army officers and alleged rape of their woman friend near Mhow in the state, Yadav said his government has acted swiftly and made arrests.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's US tour, the chief minister said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has a lot of free time.

"It is very unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi is putting the country to shame in America. He is unable to see what is happening in Congress-ruled states or in Kolkata," Yadav said, apparently referring to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in West Bengal's capital.

"If he has courage, then he should speak about it (too)," Yadav added.

As to the late Tuesday night's incident near Mhow where two young Army officers were attacked at a picnic spot and their woman friend was allegedly raped, he said his government acted in a swift manner, and arrested some people on Wednesday as well as Thursday.

"We are very strict in such matters.Those who commit such acts will not be spared, and law will take its own course," the CM added.

The chief minister was visiting Katni to launch various developmental projects. PTI MAS KRK