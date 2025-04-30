MP CM dubs terrorists as 'germs'; urges people to remain united in fight against terror

Indore, Apr 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday termed terrorists as "germs" and urged people to remain united in the fight against terror launched by the Modi government in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong message against terrorism after the Pahalgam terror attack, During a program organized at Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, about 50 km from Indore city, Yadav said that Prime Minister Modi has pledged to destroy India's enemies, terrorists and their supporters and at such a time, the countrymen should maintain their unity.

Yadav said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India's flag is flying high in the world today, while some germs (terrorists) are seen buzzing like flies and mosquitoes. They (terrorists) have forgotten that we Indian citizens are descendants of Lord Parshuram. They will not be able to know where they have disappeared." Yadav said that due to India's growing strength and its unity and integrity, all the ruling and opposition parties in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly are strongly condemning Pakistan.

He also said that after the abrogation of Article 370, entire Jammu and Kashmir has joined the "nationalist ideology".

Yadav visited Lord Parshuram's birthplace situated on the hills of Janapav during the Parshuram Jayanti celebrations, and offered prayers there.

The CM mentioned the mythological importance of Lord Parshuram's birthplace during the ceremony, and announced to develop Janapav as a big religious centre. PTI HWP ADU NP