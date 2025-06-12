MP CM expresses grief at Rupani's death in Ahmedabad plane crash

Bhopal, Jun 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condoled the death of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon and hailed him for dedicating his life to the development of his state.

Rupani's life was dedicated to the development of Gujarat, public service and public welfare, Yadav said.

Rupani, 68, who was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase.

He was a member of Rajya Sabha between 2006 and 2012.

His tenure as Gujarat CM saw the launch of the state Industrial Policy 2020 and initiatives for tribal upliftment.

Rupani stepped down from the Chief Minister's post in September 2021, making way for Bhupendra Patel ahead of state elections.

Yadav prayed for the soul of Rupani and sought strength for his family to cope with the immense loss.