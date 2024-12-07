MP CM inaugurates first all-women hotel of MP tourism corporation

Narmadapuram (MP), Dec 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday inaugurated the state tourism corporation's hotel Amaltas which will be operated only by women in Pachmarhi, a famous tourist destination.

Yadav said this initiative underscored the state's commitment towards women's empowerment.

"Thanks to efforts of all stakeholders, the number of tourists in Madhya Pradesh has seen a record increase with the footfall of approximately 11 crore this year," Yadav said in Pachmarhi, a picturesque hill station.

The CM highlighted the crucial role of women in Indian culture, both in mythology and society as the "pillars of the family".

He said India is often personified as a motherland, invoking feelings of reverence and patriotism.

"The names of goddesses are often invoked before those of gods, as exemplified in pairs like Sita-Ram and Radha-Krishna," Yadav added.

He interacted with female staffers of the hotel and presented them with gifts. PTI LAL NSK