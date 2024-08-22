MP CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects costing Rs 37.6 cr in Sheopur

Sheopur (MP), Aug 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated projects costing Rs 21.28 crore and laid foundation stones of works with an estimated expenditure of Rs 16.39 crore in Sheopur district.

Incidentally, Vijaypur assembly segment in the district will require a bypoll since its sitting Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat quit the party and joined the ruling BJP. Rawat was made forest minister in the Yadav cabinet.

The CM also transferred bonus of Rs 115 crore to 36 lakh persons involved in plucking tendu leaves, many of whom reside in Vijaypur.

As per an estimate, Vijaypur has 2.42 voters, including 65,000 tribals.

The bypoll schedule is yet to be announced.