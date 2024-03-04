MP CM joins 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign on social media

Bhopal, Mar 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday suffixed his name on his social media profile with "Modi Ka Parivar" as the party leaders rallied around the prime minister, a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe saying Modi has no family.

BJP leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with "Modi Ka Parivar" and hit back at the opposition.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP chief JP Nadda were joined by party members from across the country in declaring themselves as "Modi Ka Parivar (Modi's family)" on their social media accounts.

BJP chief ministers were among the party's senior leaders, besides its numerous other functionaries who joined the campaign.

Yadav and his Cabinet colleagues on Monday offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing Yadav Mahakumbh in Patna on Sunday, Mohan Yadav had indirectly targeted SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's family and said, "It is believed that only one family (Yadav) is the contractor of the society. But I am happy that this society has brought itself out of the contractor system. Now it has its own identity." PTI LAL NSK