MP CM keen for timely construction of Kanh close duct river project

Bhopal, Jan 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday directed officials to ensure timely construction of the Kanh Close Duct Diversion Project for Kshipra river purification in view of the 2028 Kumbh Mela.

Yadav and Union Water Resources Minister C R Paatil inspected the work of the under-construction project in Bamora village of Ujjain district.

The chief minister instructed officials to pay special attention to the quality of work and timely construction. An official said Yadav underlined the importance of this project in view of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh fair.

This project will check the mixing of polluted water of Kanh river into the Kshipra river banks, Yadav said.

Kanh river flows through Indore.

The chief minister said the purified Kanh river water will be channelled downstream of the Gambhir river, ensuring sufficient water for irrigation.

Yadav entered the tunnel at the project site and interacted with workers, officials said.

Yadav and Union minister Paatil were apprised of the project construction work by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora.

The ground-breaking ceremony for this project was performed by Yadav last June. The project is set to be completed by September 2027, with a 15-year provision for operation and maintenance by the implementing agency.

Once the project is ready, the Kshipra river will flow continuously with clean and pure water, free from pollution caused by the Kanh river.

The project spans 30.15 km, comprising a 12 km tunnel and an 18.15 km cut-and-cover section. The tunnel section includes four shafts located in Palkhedi, Chintaman Jawasia, Bamora, and Devrakhedi villages.

Vertical excavation work is ongoing in shafts 1 and 2. Vertical excavation was completed in two other shafts, while horizontal excavation is currently underway, officials added. PTI MAS NSK