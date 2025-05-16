MP CM lauds army for Operation Sindoor; says people foiled Pakistan's plan to create communal rift

Indore, May 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday praised the Indian armed forces for a swift destruction of terror bases inside Pakistan, and noted that the people foiled Pakistan's conspiracy to create Hindu-Muslim disputes in India by staying united after the Pahalgam attack.

Taking part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party here, he also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor.

"Our armed forces have set a new record of destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan, the country's arch enemy, at a fast pace... The drones sent by Pakistan proved to be useless Diwali crackers because our army destroyed them in the air," he said at the rally.

Terrorists killed tourists in Pahalgam after asking about their religion as part of Pakistan's conspiracy to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims in India, but the Indian people stayed united and foiled the plan, the chief minister said.

"Turkey and Azerbaijan have supported Pakistan. Therefore, small shopkeepers and fruit sellers of India are also vowing to boycott these countries," he noted.

With the national flag in their hands, people from different sections of society participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' procession taken out from Bada Ganpati Square to Rajwada in the city. They were greeted with patriotic slogans along the way. PTI HWP MAS KRK