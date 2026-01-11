MP CM launches 'Krishak Kalyan Varsh'; says farmers' prosperity his govt's 'only aim'

Bhopal, Jan 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said ensuring farmers' prosperity by making them self-reliant is the state government's "only aim" and asserted every necessary step will be taken to achieve this goal.

Addressing a massive farmers' convention at Jamboree Maidan here, Yadav launched 'Farmer Welfare Year 2026' and led a tractor rally of 1,101 tractors by driving one of these farm vehicles himself.

Expressing happiness during the tractor rally, the chief minister said the event was not merely a programme, but a powerful symbol of farmers' unity, confidence and the state government's farmer-friendly vision.

He said the rally reflected the government's firm commitment to prioritising agriculture and taking continuous and concrete steps in the interest of farmers.

"Farmers, women, youth and the poor are at the centre of the state government's policies. Keeping the empowerment of these four sections in focus, the state government is implementing schemes and programmes to ensure benefits of development reach the last person in society," he said.

Announcing that 2026 will be observed as 'Krishak Kalyan Varsh' (Farmer Welfare Year), Yadav said special emphasis will be laid on farmers' interests throughout the year, with 16 state government departments working in close coordination to strengthen all dimensions of agriculture, including production, cost, marketing, income and overall farmer welfare.

"The state's agricultural growth rate has reached 16 per cent, reflecting the sector's potential and the impact of policy initiatives. The government's objective is not limited to increasing production alone, but also to enhancing farmers' income and reducing agricultural input costs through practical and effective measures," the CM said.

Yadav said this marked the first day in fulfilling the resolve of Farmer Welfare Year 2026, adding that developmental and welfare-oriented programmes will continue throughout the year.

"Sustained efforts will be made to ensure farmer prosperity, sustainable agriculture and renewed strength for the rural economy," Yadav added.

Earlier, the CM said the government will take all required measures to increase farmers' income and make agriculture a profitable enterprise through modern technology, improved seeds, irrigation, storage facilities and better market access.

"Agriculture is not merely a means of livelihood, but the backbone of the state's economy. No no effort will be spared to strengthen the sector. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to dedicate an entire year to farmers' welfare. Efforts will also be made to increase farmers' income from crop residue generated in fields," Yadav said.

He said sustained initiatives in recent years have led to an increase of 2.5 lakh hectares in area under cultivation in the state.

The Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) river link, the Ken-Betwa river link national project and the Tapti groundwater recharge mega project will together provide irrigation to over 16 lakh hectares of additional agricultural land across 25 districts, he said while asserting that "we have delivered on whatever we promised in the interest of farmers".

"More than 30 lakh farmers will be provided solar power pumps over the next three years, with 10 lakh farmers receiving solar pumps every year. Seed testing laboratories will be strengthened, mandis will be modernised, vacant posts in the agriculture department and state mandi board will be filled at the earliest. Crop damage surveys will be conducted using modern technology to ensure quicker compensation," he said.

Describing farmers as the highest example of service to the nation, Yadav urged them to adopt new technologies, keep pace with changing times and modernise agriculture.

"Entrepreneurs investing in the agriculture sector will be provided simple, transparent and time-bound systems. Agriculture-based start-ups will be promoted," the MP CM said. PTI LAL BNM