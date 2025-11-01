MP CM launches state's first helicopter service aimed at boosting tourism

Bhopal, Nov 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched the state's first helicopter service aimed at boosting tourism by connecting major cities and religious sites.

According to officials, this is the first of its kind service launched by a state in the country.

Flagging off the 'PM Shri Tourism Helicopter Service' at the Raja Bhoj International Airport here, Yadav said the government's aim was to make air travel not just a mode of transport but also a joyful experience.

"We are not just connecting places but also hearts and experiences," he said.

The launch of the project coincided with the state's 70th Foundation Day celebrations.

The new service will link major tourist destinations, including three sectors - Bhopal-Pachmarhi-Madhai, Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar and Jabalpur-Kanha-Bandhavgarh - in the initial phase, the CM said.

The service would save the time of tourists and enable them to explore multiple sites within a day, according to officials.

CM Yadav said the initiative would promote rural employment, home-stay ventures and local handicrafts.

He also noted that the state had already started air ambulance services and intra-state aviation connectivity, with three airports - Rewa, Satna and Datia - getting operational after his government came to power.

The helicopter service would provide a significant push to tourism-based economy and help double the number of tourists by 2030, he said, also announcing that a new airport will be developed in Ujjain, the city known for the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said under Yadav's leadership, Madhya Pradesh's tourism sector was touching new heights.

This helicopter service will operate five days a week under a public-private partnership model through Trans Bharat Aviation and Jet Serve Aviation Pvt Ltd.

Regular operations under the chopper service will begin from November 20 and offer end-to-end travel experiences, including transport, accommodation and guided visits.

Minister Krishna Gaur, Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Vipin Kumar and several MLAs attended the ceremony. PTI LAL NP