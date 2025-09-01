MP CM launches Vikramaditya Vedic clock, mobile app; hails India's scientific and cultural heritage

Bhopal, Sep 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday launched the Vikramaditya Vedic clock and its mobile app here while asserting that time calculation and Vedic systems are India's scientific and cultural heritage.

English dates keep changing, but the Indian calendar is linked to seasons and nature, he said after launching the clock and app.

"Time calculation and Vedic systems are our scientific and cultural heritage. Through this app, which includes more than 189 languages, people will be able to get the calendar and rare religious information of 7,000 years very easily," he said.

"The rains of Sawan-Bhadrapada, the seasonal cycle of Kwar-Kartik etc all are proof of date based calculation. The effect of Amavasya-Purnima on the moon and tides of the sea and on the human body is scientifically proven. In the Indian calculation system, the day is considered from sunrise to sunrise, not from 12 midnight," Yadav pointed out.

The CM said the creation of 30 'Muhurats', 24 hours and time is a unique system of Indian time calculation, adding that the meaning of 'Muhurta' is not only auspicious or inauspicious, but also life management and conduct in accordance with nature.

"We have had the freedom to express our views and make reforms on the basis of truth. This is the strength of our culture," he said.

Asserting that Ujjain as the centre of time calculation of India was astronomically proven, Yadav said the world is also accepting the accuracy of Panchang and Vedic Mathematics.

"Where computers fail, our astrologers can give the correct answer," he opined.

Referring to the installation of the Vedic clock in Bhopal, Yadav said it is a symbol that connects the glorious history of India with the present and future.

He praised the state Higher Education and Culture departments for the creation of Vedic clock and app.

"Earlier, it was the time of the West. But now the time of the East has come. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's respect has increased in the world. The Modi government established Yoga at global level through UNESCO, encouraged scientists at ISRO and paved the way for framing of strict laws and ethical politics," he said.

Emperor Vikramaditya's good governance and the good governance under Modi's leadership are both golden chapters of India, he said.

Earlier, an official said the Vedic clock, along with the time, would also give information about Panchang, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga, Day, Month, Vrat and Festivals of more than 7000 years from 3179 Vikram Purva (birth of Shri Krishna), Mahabharata period.

"The Vedic clock is based on Indian time calculation and it is the first such clock in the world. It also has information about 30 different Shubh-Ashubh Muhurats and alarm facilities for religious works, fasts and meditation," the official said. PTI MAS BNM