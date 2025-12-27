MP CM lays foundation stone of 650-bed hospital in Satna; facility to cost Rs 383 cr

Satna, Dec 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a 650-bed hospital building at the Government Medical College in Satna.

The facility, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 383 crore, will ensure medical college students need not go far for clinical practice, an official said.

Yadav also laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed modern ward and a 50-bed critical care health ward at the district hospital in Satna, which will be built at a cost of Rs 32.54 crore, and a 100-seater workers' rest house to come up at a cost of Rs 6.16 crore, a statement said.

MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Urban Development and Housing Minister of State Pratima Bagri, Member of Lok Sabha Ganesh Singh, Chitrakoot MLA Surendra Singh Gaharwar were present on the occasion. PTI LAL BNM