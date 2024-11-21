MP CM lays foundation stone of Rs 592 cr 'medicity' in Ujjain

Ujjain, Nov 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday performed 'bhoomi pujan' of the state's first 'medicity' in Ujjain.

It will come up on a 14.97 acre plot at an estimated cost of Rs 592.30 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of a medical college in the 'medicity'.

"The initiative would not only elevate Ujjain's healthcare facilities but also make the city a high-tech medical hub in central India. This ambitious project is targeted to be completed before 2028 Simhastha Kumbh in Ujjain, during which some 15 crore people will visit the city. Even in normal times, some 5-7 score people visit Ujjain annually. The medicity will be hugely helpful," Yadav said.

The campus will feature a high-rise building designed to maximize space utilization, with residential accommodation for doctors, paramedics and other personnel, he added.

"MP will soon have 50 medical colleges. Presently 17 government medical colleges are operational and eight are under construction. There are 13 private medical colleges, while the state government has invited tenders for 12 medical colleges to be operated on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model," the CM informed.

In 2004-5, there were only five medical colleges in the state, he pointed out.

Yadav said 'medicity' is a concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The MP government is committed to providing world-class modern medical services. Efforts are underway to promote a new concept of holistic health and medicine through AYUSH," Yadav said. PTI LAL BNM