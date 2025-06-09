MP CM loses balance while bending down to felicitate wheelchair-bound girl; video goes viral

Narsinghpur (MP), Jun 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday lost his balance while bending down to felicitate a wheelchair-bound schoolgirl at an event but his security staff immediately helped him get back on his feet.

A video of the incident, which took place in Gadarwara town here, went viral on social media. In the video, Yadav, while trying to talk to the girl, can be seen bending down suddenly and losing his balance, causing him to fall on the dais. The video showed his security staff immediately coming to his aid.

Madhya Pradesh School Education and Transport Minister, Rao Uday Pratap Singh and other public representatives were present during the event.

Officials refused to comment on the development. PTI COR MAS BNM