MP CM Mohan Yadav calls INDIA bloc leaders 'followers of Ravan, Kansa's culture'

Ballia (UP), May 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday described opposition INDIA bloc leaders as "followers of Ravan and Kansa's culture" and alleged that 20-25 families made it a practice that chief ministers and the prime minister would only be from their families.

He also slammed the opposition alliance for "insulting" Sanatan Dharma and playing with people's faith while urging the public to defeat those who abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and democracy.

Addressing an election rally for the BJP's Ballia candidate Neeraj Shekhar, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister also took a dig at the Samajwadi Party without taking its name.

"This family (Yadav family) does not trust anyone except its family members. They talk of developing everyone but only develop themselves," Yadav said.

He further said 20-25 families "made it a practice to make chief ministers (of states) and the prime minister from their families".

"Lord Ram defeated Ravan and shattered his pride," he said, alleging that the opposition parties "insulted" Sanatan Dharma.

Drawing a parallel from the Mahabharata, he said Shishupal used to abuse Lord Krishna and, today, Modi, the BJP and democracy are being abused by the opposition parties.

"They (opposition) are of Ravan and Kansa's culture," he added.

Yadav also claimed that Modi has removed all signs of the British Raj and Congress rule from the country.

"Be it the Indian Penal Code or Lord Macaulay's education system of 1932, British and Congress signs are being removed from the country. A new education policy has been introduced," he said and added only Modi can honour "jawan and kisan (soldiers and farmers)".

Ballia goes to the polls on June 1. PTI ABN SZM