MP CM Mohan Yadav congratulates RCB for IPL victory

Bhopal, Jun 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Indore's Rajat Patidar, for winning the IPL 2025 final.

RCB and Virat Kohli washed away 18 years of hurt and disappointment on a dream Tuesday night, conquering Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden Indian Premier League title in Ahmedabad.

The final turned out to be a battle of nerves and RCB certainly channelled their years of disappointment and pain to come back roaring in the contest and seal a commanding victory.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the @RCB team on becoming the winner for the first time with an unprecedented victory in the #IPLFinal match," Yadav said in a post on X.

"The team achieving top success under the leadership of Indore's Rajat Patidar is a moment of immense joy, celebration and pride for all of us residents of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Praising the team for its outstanding performance, the chief minister said, "The new talents of cricket performed brilliantly, best wishes to all of you for a bright future."