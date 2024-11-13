MP CM Mohan Yadav extends best wishes to Om Birla's newly-wed daughter in Kota

Kota Nov 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here and congratulated his newly-wed daughter and son-in-law on Wednesday.

Birla's daughter Anjali, a 2019-batch IAS officer got married in a function on Tuesday night. Her husband, Aneesh, belongs to a noted business family in Kota.

Sharing his picture with the couple and Birla, Yadav posted on X, "Heartiest congratulations to Anjali, daughter of Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji on her wedding!" "I pray to Baba Mahakal for a happy, auspicious and prosperous life for the newlywed couple. Lots of blessings and best wishes to them in the new chapter of their life," he said.

Yadav arrived at Kota airport early Wednesday morning where he was received by Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, MLA Sandeep Sharma and other officials.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Yadav voiced confidence that the BJP would do well in the bypolls held on Wednesday. He said people's trust in BJP is growing.

From there, he headed to address students at the Allen Career Institute.

Sharing his personal experiences, CM Yadav said he had cleared the medical entrance test and got admission to Indore Medical College but chose to pursue a BSc degree before joining politics. PTI COR SKY SKY