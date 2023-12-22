MP CM Mohan Yadav, his deputies call on PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with his deputies Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the first official visit of the new state leadership to the national capital.

The chief minister and the deputy chief ministers met Modi at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg and informed him "about the development works being undertaken in the state and obtained the guidance of the prime minister", a state government spokesperson said.

The three leaders from Madhya Pradesh also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the day.

The BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after a landslide victory in the recently held assembly elections. The party picked Yadav to replace four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appointed two deputy chief ministers. PTI NES ANB ANB