MP CM Mohan Yadav hops onto train near Bhopal, interacts with passengers

Bhopal, Feb 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday surprised passengers when he hopped onto the Bhopal-bound Intercity Express train and interacted with them.

The Intercity Express was on its way to Rani Kamlapati Railway Station coming from Narmadapuram.

According to a state official, Yadav met people in his "usual rustic style" and talked about the development.

The chief minister and his staff travelled with a ticket, and showed it when asked for by the TC, the official said. After the meeting, people said they had heard about Yadav, but saw him for the first time.

"Being the head of the state, it is my duty to serve the people. Apart from this, no other thought comes to my mind. A chief minister is entitled to be called a chief minister only when his people love him and trust him. I constantly try to ensure that the public's trust and love for me does not diminish, and their feelings are not hurt in any way," the official said, quoting Yadav.

Earlier, Yadav attended the Maa Narmada Janmotsav-Gaurav Diwas programme in Narmadapuram on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti as the chief guest.

"'Tvadiya Pad Pankaj Namami Devi Narmade ... Darshan-worship of life-giving mother Narmada ji at Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram has filled me with new energy," he wrote on X after the visit.

"May the blessings of Mother Narmada continue to shower in every home, may every home be filled with wealth and grains, may the lamps of happiness always shine, this is my prayer," he added. PTI MAS NB VN VN