MP CM Mohan Yadav joins Dhirendra Shastri's padyatra in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday joined the 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra' led by spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri here, officials said.

During his visit, which lasted for more than an hour, Yadav was seen sitting on the road and sharing a meal with Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham, as the padyatra passed through Mathura before culminating at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

The 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra', a march for Hindu unity led by Shastri, began on November 7 from Delhi and travelled through Haryana before reaching Mathura and Vrindavan.

Earlier, several politicians and celebrities, including Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, ex-cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, actors Shilpa Shetty and Rajpal Yadav, and singers B Praak and Jubin Nautiyal had joined the Yatra. PTI COR ABN SMV ARI