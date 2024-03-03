MP CM Mohan Yadav targets Samajwadi Party, calls upon Yadav community to join BJP

Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said it was believed that only one family is the contractor (thekedar) of the Yadav community, but he is happy that this society has now freed itself from the contractor system.

Addressing the Yadav Mahakumbh organised here, Yadav indirectly targeted Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's family and said, " It is believed that only one family (Yadav) is the contractor of the society, but I am happy that this society has brought itself out of the contractor system. Now it has its own identity." "Brother, whatever you are showing to me, show it to those who have been taking the leadership and creating hardship for you. You go to those who had the post of the chief minister in their family for four times," he added again taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) when someone from the crowd made some comment.

Calling upon the Yadav community to join the BJP, he said, "Today, on this occasion, I have come to talk among you. There is a big sky through which we can take our society towards development under the leadership of the present successful prime minister." The chief minister reminded the Yadav community of the life struggle of their idol Lord Krishna.

"I am happy that our entire country and the entire Sanatan culture is considered to be the culture of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna for this very reason. No matter how many challenges there are, how much suffering there may be, our eternal culture has neither bowed down, nor will it ever bow down," Yadav said.

"This is the dynasty which dances on Kalia Naga under control and gives the message of peace in the society," he added.

Praising the BJP leadership, Yadav said, "When I was asked to become the chief minister, I did not believe it at first. To be the chief minister, one should have a lot of money, support of many MLAs, the family should have a political background. There was nothing like this in my family. There was no MP or MLA in my family before." "But despite this, my party has given me the responsibility of the chief minister. I would like to thank for this," he added.

Indirectly pointing towards the SP, the chief minister said, "Today the time has come that someone from a poor family, someone from the Yadav family, becomes the chief minister. Someone from a small caste becomes the prime minister of the country. This is a lesson to the other party to look outside the family." "There is no dearth of opportunities for anyone. Open your mind. Come out of a family. If you increase your family by closing the door inside the house, then this society will not accept it," he added. PTI CDN AS AS