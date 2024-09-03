MP CM orders probe in farmer's `murder' in Singrauli

Bhopal, Sep 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday ordered probe into the alleged murder of a farmer in Singrauli district.

The opposition Congress on Monday claimed that the tribal man was mowed down by a tractor when he opposed sand mafia.

"There is a rule of law in the state. The murder of a farmer in Singrauli district is a serious matter," Yadav said in a statement here, expressing grief over the incident.

The chief minister also directed in-charge minister Sampatiya Uikey to visit the spot to collect information and meet the grieving family members.

The incident, which took place on Sunday night, triggered a verbal tussle between Congress and the ruling BJP over alleged atrocities against tribals and free run enjoyed by sand mafia in the state.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari, in a post on X, said, "Another sensational incident of endless tribal oppression in Madhya Pradesh has now come to light from Singrauli. Sand mafia ran over poor tribal Indrapal Agariya of Gannai village because he refused to let them run over his crop." The accused were associated with the BJP, Patwari further alleged. PTI MAS MVG KRK