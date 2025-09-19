MP CM orders suspension of Sabalgarh SDM for harassing woman, irregular transfer of patwaris

Morena, Sep 19 (PTI) The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sabalgarh in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and carrying out irregular transfer of patwaris (revenue department official), Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday.

There can be no compromise on decorum in public service, Yadav said while ordering the suspension of SDM Arvind Mahour.

"Following serious complaints against Sabalgarh SDM Arvind Mahour of misbehaving with a woman and irregular transfers of patwaris, instructions have been issued for his immediate suspension. The Chambal Commissioner has also been directed to initiate disciplinary action," Yadav said in a post on X.

During a public hearing here on Tuesday, the family of the woman in question had submitted a complaint along with a video to Collector Ankit Asthana alleging that Mahour had been making obscene calls to their daughter for a year.

Mahour would abuse and threaten her when she disconnected the calls or switched off the phone and was also harassing the family, they alleged.

"Based on the complaint, Mahour was issued a show-cause notice and attached to the headquarters," Collector Asthana said.

Megha Tiwari has been appointed as the new SDM of Sabalgarh, officials said.

Mahour initially denied any knowledge of the issue but later admitted he had been informed by the collector's office. He also claimed he did not know the complainant's family. PTI COR LAL BNM