MP CM prepares some of the 5 lakh 'laddoos' to be sent to Ayodhya for Jan 22 event

Ujjain, Jan 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday prepared 'laddoos' that will be sent to Ayodhya for distribution as 'prasad' during the idol consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22.

He reached the Mahakaleshwar Temple management committee's 'laddoo' making unit at Chintaman here and inspected the process of preparing five lakh laddoos, officials said.

"He interacted with those preparing the spherical sweet and also made some of them. He helped in the packing as well. Four lakh laddoos, each weighing around 50 grams, have already been prepared. They are being made with besan, rawa, pure ghee and dry fruits," an official said.

Yadav had announced on January 12, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, that five lakh laddoos would be sent from Ujjain to be distributed as prasad at the Ram Temple idol consecration event. PTI MAS BNM BNM