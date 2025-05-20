MP CM presents king cobra to Indore zoo

Indore, May 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday presented a male king cobra to the Kamala Nehru Zoological Park here.

Yadav later chaired a cabinet meeting in the city.

The chief minister released the king cobra, which was brought from the Peelikula Biological Park in Karnataka, in the snake park at the zoo.

While Indore is not a natural habitat for this species, Yadav appreciated the enclosure set up by the zoo management for the cobra, said an official.

The zoo already has a female king cobra. Special facilities have been created in the zoo to facilitate breeding, the official said.

The king cobra is the world's longest venomous snake and grows as much as 18 feet long.

It is considered one of the most intelligent snake species, as it changes its hunting strategy according to circumstances. Female king cobras are different from other snakes as they make a nest and hatch the eggs.

King cobras are beneficial for biodiversity and ecosystem and are called friends of farmers as they eat rodents, the official said.

The chief minister also visited the Bird Park in the Zoological Museum and fed some birds.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, other public representatives, and zoo director Dr Uttam Yadav were present. PTI MAS KRK ARU