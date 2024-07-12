MP CM puts end to `nightlife' in Indore; revokes permission for 24-hour business

Indore, Jul 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday put an end to nightlife on the BRT corridor in the city following complaints from public representatives that it was encouraging liquor consumption and crime.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital, is known as `mini Mumbai' because of its buzzing business culture.

An order issued on September 13, 2022, allowed the outlets along the 11.45-km stretch of Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square to remain open 24 hours.

This would generate employment and boost the local economy, it was then argued.

On CM Yadav's order, this permission was revoked on Friday, an official said.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who represents Indore 1 seat in the legislative assembly, said the local public representatives unanimously demanded that the rule allowing hotels and other businesses along the BRTS corridor to remain open at all hours be scrapped.

As per the chief minister's instructions, eateries near bus stands and railway stations will remain open for 24 hours but elsewhere such businesses will have to down the shutter by 12 midnight, he said. PTI HWP LAL KRK