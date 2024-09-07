MP CM questions opposition's silence on Kolkata rape-murder, assures strict action in Ujjain case

Ujjain (MP), Sep 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday promised strict action in the Ujjain rape case and accused the opposition of doing politics on the crime but keeping mum on the Kolkata rape-murder.

A woman scrap collector was raped allegedly by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Ujjain, a police official said on Thursday. The incident came to light after a video of the rape, shot by a passerby, went viral on social media.

The opposition has slammed the BJP government in MP claiming that it has failed to protect women.

Asked about the incident, Yadav told PTI in Ujjain that there is a rule of law in Madhya Pradesh and the government will deal strictly with whoever commits a crime.

“No one will be spared. Be it Ujjain or (anywhere in) the state, we are committed to good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi),” he said.

Ujjain is the hometown of Yadav, who also holds the portfolio of home ministry.

Yadav said, “Those who are doing politics should look into their own affairs. It will be understandable if they take care of the states ruled by them. They do not open their mouths on the incident in Kolkata (rape-murder of a trainee doctor).” Wherever there is a problem, the government will deal with it strictly, asserted the chief minister.

According to officials, one Mohammad Salim, a resident of Nagda in Ujjain, filmed the sexual assault on the scrap collector and made the clip viral on social media. Police have arrested Salim.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday called the brutalities against women in Ujjain and Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar a “blot on humanity” and claimed that “propaganda-centric” governments have given birth to an insensitive system of which the biggest victims are women.

In Siddharthnagar, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver and helper of a private ambulance she had hired to transport her terminally ill husband home.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has termed the Ujjain incident “extremely horrifying”. PTI ADU NR