MP CM reviews preparations for Modi's visit to Anandpur Dham on Apr 11

Ashoknagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reviewed preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 to Anandpur Dham in Isagarh area in Ashoknagar district.

The chief minister inspected the helipad site, security arrangements, route chart, darshan sthal of temples, satsang sthal etc, an official said.

The CM visited Shri Paramhans Advaita Math, Shri Anand Shanti Kunj, Shri Anand Shanti Bhavan, Shri Anand Sarovar and Shri Anand Shanti Dham located at Anandpur Dham, he said.

"The CM prayed at Shri Anandpur Dham and offered flowers in the holy water of Shri Anand Sarovar. Yadav directed officials to make all arrangements for followers and visitors coming to the annual fair to be held on Baisakhi," he said.

Yadav said Shri Anandpur Satsang Ashram is the main centre of devotion and charity of Shri Paramhans Advaita sect.

It is a great pilgrimage site and an incomparable storehouse of spiritual knowledge, the CM added. PTI MAS BNM