MP: CM Rise school principal attacked by former student, associate in Khargone

Khargone, Apr 11 (PTI) The principal of a CM Rise school in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district was grievously wounded in an attack on Friday allegedly by two persons, including a former student, a police official said.

Ashok Singh Pawar was attacked with iron rods in his office in Temla under Chainpur police station limits by Ravi Khande and Naitik Kanpure, Superintendent of Police Dharamraj Meena told reporters.

"Khande, a former student, was arrested, while Kanpure is on the run. Both are in the 19-20 age group. Pawar had filed two cases with the police against Khande in August and September last year. He was attacked after he refused to withdraw the cases as demanded by Khande. Pawar had also scolded Khande earlier for misbehaving with school girls," the SP said.

The CM Rise schools are run by the MP government wit the aim of delivery quality education through smart classes. PTI COR LAL BNM