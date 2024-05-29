MP CM says AAP being run by one family, slams Kejriwal for running Delhi govt from jail

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Aam Aam Party was being run by one family and hit out at its convener Arvind Kejriwal for not quitting the Delhi CM's post even after being arrested in a money laundering case.

In an interview with PTI on Tuesday night, Yadav said people no longer have faith in Kejriwal and that the souls of those who framed India's Constitution must be crying over how a person could run a government from jail.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal in March this year in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

The matter relates to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail.

Asked if the AAP was being run by one family on the Congress' model, Yadav said, "Only one family is running the party (AAP). Now even his wife has come to the front."

"People no longer believe in him as he had made tall claims while taking part in anti-corruption movement, which turned out to be false...like he had said he will never take security, but he took, he will never take a government house, but he took one, he had said that he will not form a political party, but he formed one by not even listening to his guru (apparently referring to Anna Hazare)," Yadav said.

Kejriwal had said he will take everyone along, but did "injustice" to people like Kumar Vishwas, Shazia Ilmi and Ashutosh who were good leaders, the CM remarked.

"A man who had misbehaved with an IAS officer by calling him to his house...what one can expect from him. In a way, he (Kejriwal) has decimated feelings of the entire party (AAP)," he said.

Kejriwal has even devised a new model for himself, Yadav said.

He was replying to a query on Kejriwal's claims before forming AAP that there will not be a high-command culture in his party like the Congress.

Notably, the Supreme Court earlier this month granted 21-day interim bail to Kejriwal to enable him to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, Yadav said, "Those who have written our Constitution, their soul must be crying as how can a person run a government from jail. The CM's position is a very dignified post and he has taken resignations of his ministers (Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia) after they went to jail but he himself is not resigning."

When pointed out that Hemant Soren resigned as Jharkhand CM before his arrest in a money laundering case, Yadav said "That is exactly what I am saying that he (Kejriwal) has stooped so low which nobody had thought of."

"For the sake of saying that he was an Income Tax commissioner but look at his conduct. What kind of example he is setting before the people. He was granted bail with so many stringent measures, like he can't go to office, cannot hold a meeting, not supposed to sign on a file, what kind of a CM you are, what do you want to say?" he said.

Kejriwal recently questioned the BJP about who would succeed Narendra Modi as the country's prime minister once he reaches the age of 75 next year.

Asked if such a formula exists in the BJP, Yadav said "I don't want to say anything on this as whatever decisions are being taken, are taken in front of everyone. He (Kejriwal) is telling us about our party, then it would be better for him to come to our party." "You are making a prediction about our party...it would be better for you to do your own prediction and know your future. Had he done so for himself then he would have not gone to jail. Better focus on your own conduct," the BJP leader said.

"People know everything and they will give a befitting reply to them (opposition)," he said.