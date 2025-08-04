MP CM, Scindia monitor flood situation in Guna, Shivpuri; assure citizens of all assistance

Guna (MP), Aug 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday visited flood-affected areas in Guna and Shivpuri districts in the northern part of the state and assured residents of all assistance to tide over losses.

Yadav interacted with flood-affected people in Guna's Cantonment area near Patel Nagar and Pawan Colony on Tekri Road.

He also visited Pachawali village in Shivpuri district and distributed financial aid for damaged houses and food supplies.

"The government is with you. A survey will be conducted for every affected family to ensure compensation. Financial assistance would be transferred to beneficiaries' accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system," Yadav told villagers at Pachawali.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who represents Guna in the Lok Sabha, accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

"Recent rainfall broke a 32-year record in the district, creating an unprecedented situation which the administration handled promptly and in coordination," Yadav said.

He said 170 residents, including an elderly woman from Guna's New City Colony, were rescued, adding that rising water levels in reservoirs have prompted the administration to intensify relief efforts.

A 70-member State Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team conducted extensive rescue operations, while voluntary groups and administrative teams jointly provided food packets, set up temporary shelters and distributed essential items, the CM said.

Yadav urged officials to remain alert as more rain was expected in the coming days.

He said public representatives must stand by citizens under all circumstances.

"It is heartening that Union Minister Scindia has been consistently monitoring relief operations," the Chief Minister said.

This is a testing time due to excessive rainfall, but with public cooperation and administrative commitment, the situation has been brought under control, Yadav added.

Scindia said the government would provide all possible assistance during the crisis.

Rainfall far exceeded the average this year, causing the Sindh river to overflow and flood 32 villages, including Pachawali, the Union minister said.

"Two helicopters sent from Gwalior for relief operations could not reach affected areas due to adverse weather. Despite this, combined efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yadav, and relief teams helped rescue about 400 people and deliver financial aid," he added.

Scindia said maize and soybean crops suffered extensive damage and the CM has directed officials to ensure compensation. PTI LAL BNM