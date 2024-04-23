MP CM seeks Cong's apology over its manifesto, says all citizens have right on country's resources

Bhopal, Apr 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday sought Congress's apology over its manifesto, claiming it reiterates former prime minister Manmohan Singh's view that Muslims have the "first right" over the country's resources.

All citizens of the country have the right over its resources, Yadav asserted at a press conference here.

"I saw the Congress' manifesto and saw the things which have been added in it. It has been the Congress' nature that after putting it before the public, it tries to hide such points," he said.

"How can we talk about any particular community? I condemn it. What kind of thought is it that only one community has the right over resources meant for everyone?" he asked.

Yadav claimed that former PM Manmohan Singh had said Muslims have the "first right" on all resources.

"This is highly condemnable. The Congress has again reiterated this point in the manifesto directly or indirectly. We condemn it. The Congress should apologise to the country for such views," he said.

The Congress may say anything, but what it has written in its manifesto is not hidden from anyone, the CM added.

"I hope such issues will be clarified in front of the public," Yadav said.

He also said PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhopal on Wednesday evening besides addressing two public rallies in MP.

"The Congress may have an objection to bhagwa (saffron), but we have an objection to their objection," he said.

If one imagines the picture of Bharat Mata, she is seen with the "bhagwa" flag in her hand, the CM said.

"The bhagwa flag has been waving at our religious places for ages," the BJP leader said.

"We have an all-inclusive culture. Hatred towards this will not be tolerated, hence we said that this roadshow will be 'bhagwamay' (replete with saffron), we have no hesitation in expressing our feelings. This is our tradition," he said.

The CM said Bhopal is being decorated to welcome the prime minister and people from all sections will be present at the roadshow.

One should learn from Narendra Modi how to campaign effectively for the party through roadshows without speaking a word, he said.

It will be the prime minister's fifth visit to the state on Wednesday after the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC), the CM said.

Modi held road show in MP's Jabalpur city on April 7.

He addressed public meetings in Balaghat (April 9), Narmadapuram (April 14) and Damoh (April 19).

Polling in the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 7. PTI ADU GK