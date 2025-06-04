MP CM seeks Rahul apology for his 'surrender' remarks on PM, asks him to show 'maturity'

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday took strong exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "surrender" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent military conflict with Pakistan, and sought his apology.

Yadav wondered when will the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha show "maturity" and noted that before strengthening the Congress organisation, the former party president should raise the "level of his own intelligence".

"The words that Gandhi has spoken for the Prime Minister and the way he has spoken about (US President Donald) Trump reflect lack of gravity on his part," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted Yadav as saying.

Strongly condemning the Congress MP's remarks, the CM maintained the world has acknowledged how Indian armed forces retaliated against Pakistan last month under the leadership of PM Modi.

The BJP leader pointed out how Congress Members of Parliament, as part of cross-party delegations on the government's outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, are going around the world and narrating Indian armed forces' valour and courage during the four-day conflict.

"But he (Gandhi) is putting the dignity of the post of the Leader of Opposition at stake by talking silly," Yadav maintained.

Speaking after launching the Congress party's 'Sangthan Srujan Abhiyan' in Bhopal on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli had alleged that during the May 7-10 India-Pakistan military conflict, Modi "surrendered" after a phone call from US President Trump.

Yadav said, "I strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi's comments about the Prime Minister. He should immediately apologise. Rahul Gandhi should raise his own intelligence level before strengthening his organisation (Congress)." PTI MAS RSY