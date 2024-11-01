MP CM sends minister, top forest officials to Umaria to probe elephant deaths

Bhopal, Nov 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday chaired a high level meeting in connection with the death of 10 elephants in three days in the state's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, an official said.

Advertisment

On Tuesday, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under Khitoli range of the reserve, while four died on Wednesday and two on Thursday.

"The government has decided to send minister of state for forests Dileep Ahirwar, additional chief secretary (forest) Ashok Barnwal and the state's head of forest force (HOFF) Aseem Shrivastava to Umaria district to probe the elephant deaths. They will submit their report in 24 hours," the official said.

"Strict action will be taken against the guilty. The meeting was also attended by state chief secretary Anurag Jain and Rajesh Rajora, additional chief secretary to the chief minister," he added. PTI MAS BNM