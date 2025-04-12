MP CM slams Akhilesh Yadav for 'stench from cowsheds' remark

Indore, Apr 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav over the latter's remark linking stench and cowsheds and said such persons do not deserve to stay in India.

Speaking to reporters last month in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, which is famous for perfumes, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had lampooned the Yogi Adityanath government for building cowsheds across the state.

"They like stench, while we built a perfume park," he had said in a jibe at the BJP.

Hitting back, the MP CM said cow dung was like "nectar of life" and manure from it helps a few seeds of wheat to grow into thousands of stalks.

Without naming the SP chief, he said, "A person from a family involved in cattle-rearing in a large state like Uttar Pradesh is saying, for the sake of votes, that he likes the smell of perfume and finds cowsheds smelly. I regret to say anyone living in Bharat who finds cowsheds smelly does not have the right to live in this country." Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a cowshed of Indore Municipal Corporation, the MP CM said people are nowadays celebrating birthdays of children in cowsheds, adding "what better place could there be than a cowshed".

"Cow dung has the potential to cure cancer. Many Ayurvedic medicines are made from cow dung and cow urine," he added. PTI HWP LAL BNM