MP CM slams Cong for opposing Ken-Betwa project; says Ramesh's post carry Rahul's views

Bhopal, Dec 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday slammed the Congress for opposing the Ken-Betwa river linking project, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kahjuraho in the state's Bundelkhand region a day earlier.

Pointing to Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh's social media post terming the project a serious threat to the biodiversity-rich Panna Tiger Reserve, Yadav said these were not the words of the former but that of Rahul Gandhi.

"Whenever such development works are started, or the poor are benefited, the Congress experiences stomach ache. These are not the views of Ramesh but that of Rahul Gandhi. These are the words of the Gandhi family, whose line is anti-development," the MP CM told reporters.

"Has any Congress leader ever praised the government for providing water to the Bundelkhand region? The Congress should tell people whether it is with Bundelkhand or against it. The Congress is opposing the development of Bundelkhand," Yadav claimed.

A tiger reintroduction programme was successfully launched in Panna reserve in 2009 after its big cat population was wiped out.

According to officials, nearly 44 lakh people in 10 districts in MP and 21 lakh in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh will get drinking water under the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 44,605 crore.

Nearly 7.18 lakh agricultural families in 2,000 villages will benefit from the project, which will also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar energy, they added. PTI MAS BNM