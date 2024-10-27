MP CM stops at roadside stall in Chitrakoot, makes tea for those around

Satna, Oct 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday made an impromptu stopover at a roadside stall in Chitrakoot in Satna and made tea for those around.

Yadav and his wife Seema Yadav were visiting temples in the area when the episode took place.

The CM accessed the stall through a footpath railing, chatted with its owner Radha and got down to making tea after one of the bystanders asked if he had ever done so for his wife.

"She (referring to his wife) is not my sister (that I will make tea for her). I will make tea for my sister (referring to the stall owner)," Yadav said before getting down to mincing ginger to add flavour.

While Yadav was preparing tea, his wife asked him not to put too much sugar. He then poured several cups and gave it to the local BJP MLA accompanying him as well as those who had gathered at the stall, including many women.

During his visit, Yadav also undertook the 5-kilometre 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the Shri Kamtanatn Temple. PTI LAL BNM