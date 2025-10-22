MP CM takes swipe at promotion of eggs for nutrition, bats for cow's milk

Indore, Oct 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday questioned the promotion of eggs as nutritious food, and advised people to drink cow's milk instead.

He was speaking after attending a 'Govardhan Puja' event at a cow shelter in Hatod, about 20 kilometers from Indore city.

"Whoever has a cow at home, all their family members including children remain healthy. This is God's `leela' (miracle)," he said.

The chief minister then took aim at the famous advertisement jingle `Sunday Ho Ya Monday, Roz Khao Ande," introduced years ago to promote egg consumption in the country.

"Why Sunday or Monday...it's useless talk. Why force yourself to eat eggs? Keep feeding them to those who want to eat ande-dande. drink cow's milk and be happy," he said.

The cow's milk contains many nutrients and acts as a shield against diseases, Yadav added.

Cow shelters with a capacity to house more than 10,000 animals are being built in major cities of Madhya Pradesh to protect sick and abandoned cows, he said.

Promotion of eggs as nutritious food for school children has long been a subject of controversy in the state.

In 2019, the Congress government led by Kamal Nath had considered a proposal to serve eggs to children at Anganwadi centers to combat malnutrition.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had strongly opposed the proposal, accusing the government of disregarding people's religious beliefs.