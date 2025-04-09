MP CM targets Mamata over Waqf Act violence

Indore, Apr 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday targeted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over violence in Murshidabad, wondering why fire is raging in the backyard of those people who had opposed amendments to the Waqf Act.

Violence erupted in Murshidabad following protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Tuesday.

"The truth has been revealed. Why is the fire burning in (areas) of those who had opposed the changes in the Waqf Act?" Yadav said when reporters sought his comment on the West Bengal situation.

Yadav said the Waqf Act was amended by the Central government for the rights of poor Muslims, however, Congress hatched a conspiracy over this amendment for "vote bank politics" which is exposed.

"I hope the leaders of Congress, Mamata Banerjee, and their allies will apologise. I hope they will understand the spirit of change in the Waqf law and ensure justice for the poor and weaker sections of Muslims," he said.

The extended CWC meeting of Congress in Ahmedabad has passed a resolution highlighting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the freedom struggle while accusing the BJP of trying to usurp his legacy under a "well-planned conspiracy".

Responding to a query on the resolution, Yadav claimed, "After India became independent, Patel renovated the Somnath Jyotirlinga temple in Gujarat and invited the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for its inauguration but he rejected Patel's request".

Targeting the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said it is unfortunate that descendants of Nehru continue to avoid visiting the temple built on the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

(Rahul) Gandhi may say anything for the media coverage, but the public is keeping a close eye on him.

"People don't forgive you when you continuously do injustice to the majority class and try to divide the society to get votes of a particular class," Yadav said.

Yadav parried a question on Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav purportedly portraying himself as a contender for the Chief Minister's post before the Bihar Assembly elections, saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai". PTI HWP ADU NSK