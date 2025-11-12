MP CM transfers increased aid of Rs 1,500 into women's accounts under Ladli Behna scheme

Bhopal, Nov 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the Ladli Behna scheme has provided not only financial support to women but also ensured self-reliance for them, as he transferred enhanced aid of Rs 1,500 into over 12.6 lakh accounts.

"Women are a symbol of dedication in every form. We have delivered on our commitment to their welfare. On Bhai Dooj, we promised to increase the Ladli Behna yojana amount from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500. Today is the auspicious opportunity to fulfill that promise," he said at a function in Seoni district.

"The Ladli Behna Yojana is no longer a scheme of help, but a scheme of opportunity. This scheme, which began with the spirit of cooperation, has now transformed into a formula for success. Ladli Behna Yojana is not just financial support, but a powerful means of self-respect and self-reliance for our sisters," the chief minister added.

It was the fulfillment of the BJP government's commitment to "respect every sister" and build a strong Madhya Pradesh, and its objective was to ensure that every woman becomes self-reliant, self-respecting and empowered, he said.

Earlier at the function, the chief minister transferred Rs 1,857 crore into the accounts of over 12.63 lakh women beneficiaries of the scheme, including more than 2,68,000 women from Seoni district, with a single click.

The self-confidence of "Ladli Behna" was Madhya Pradesh's greatest asset, and when sisters are empowered, both society and the state prosper, the CM said. PTI MAS KRK