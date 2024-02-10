MP CM transfers Rs 1,576 cr into bank accounts of 1.29 cr women under Ladli Behna scheme

Mandla, Feb 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday transferred Rs 1,576 crore into the bank accounts of 1.29 crore women beneficiaries of the state government's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

He also announced that an Ayurveda college will be set up in Mandla, which is a tribal dominated district.

The amount transferred was the ninth installment of financial aid under the Ladli Behna Yojana, in which eligible women beneficiaries get Rs 1,250 per month.

The scheme, which was launched by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan last year, was touted as a game changer by the BJP ahead of the November Assembly polls, which the party won emphatically.

"Along with Rs 1576 crore (under Ladli Behna Yojana), I have also transferred Rs 340 crore in the bank accounts of 56 lakh Samajik Suraksha pensioners," Yadav said while addressing a public meeting at Government Rani Durgavati College here.

"I haven't come empty handed. We know the importance of Ayurvedic medicine.

In our jungles and villages Ayurveda has flourished, but the district with herbs is devoid of a college. We will set up an Ayurveda college in Mandla district," Yadav said.

Yadav, who unveiled the statue of tribal Gond queen Rani Durgavati on the occasion, also said a college of excellence would be established in Mandla.

The CM also laid foundation stones of projects costing Rs 134.53 crore and inaugurated welfare work to the tune of Rs 14.14 crore. PTI COR LAL BNM BNM